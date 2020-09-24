Stacey Dooley's stunning new home feature has to be seen to be believed We want this in our dining rooms too!

Since moving into her new house over the summer, Strictly Come Dancing star Stacey Dooley has been given fans glimpses into her choice of interior - and the latest addition to her dining room is amazing!

The 33-year-old, who is in a relationship with Kevin Clifton, unveiled her brand new marble dining table, which she decorated with gold brass candlesticks and chic vases with blush pink and white flowers.

"SHE'S ARRRRRRIVEDDDDDDDDD. All the way from Brussels. 50 years old," the TV presenter gushed alongside a short Instagram clip.

Her followers were quick to comment on the gorgeous masterpiece, with Catherine Tyldesley writing: "Babes she's stunning." To which Stacey replied: "Come round for dinner! (it'll be a pot noodle between us cos I'VE SPENT MY CASH ON MARBLE)."

Kevin's sister Joanne Clifton remarked: "Oh my goodness!" Aljaz Skorjanec wrote: "Looks lovely [heart emoji]." The One Show's Alex Jones added: "LOVE IT!!!!!!!!!"

Stacey's old dark wooden dining table was just as amazing – the piece featured black metal legs, which was lined with a bench on one side and two black stools on the other, all of which had black fluffy throws over the top.

A photo of the old wooden dining table

The table was positioned in front of a set of double doors that lead out to her garden, and Stacey previously showed that they had been kept open while she worked, writing on Instagram: "I love working from home. My beautiful space, I feel so so lucky."

The TV personality revealed in August that she had bought her very own home, and shared her excitement that she not only has a garden, but also her own front door, after spending years living in flats and apartments.

