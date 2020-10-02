Love Island’s Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland reveal jaw-dropping home transformation

Love Island runners-up, Olivia Buckland (now Olivia Bowen) and Alex Bowen have been married for two years and the couple have been busy renovating the home they share in Essex.

Since February, they have been updating fans on the progress of their refurbishments via their home renovations account, @thebowenhome, which now has 593k followers.

The couple shared a jaw-dropping comparison post of their entranceway before their renovations, and what it looks like now. The astonishing post has had almost 70k likes.

Before they got to work, the imposing wooden staircase dominated the space and the royal blue carpet and matching rug added to the dated décor - an aesthetic not suited to this glamourous Love Island couple.

Before: The dark décor needed to go

The after photograph actually looks like a totally different home, as they have completely flipped the room, leaving no resemblance to the décor before.

It is strikingly obvious that the space is so much brighter now, with the wooden staircase and doors transformed to fresh white.

After: Their luxury entranceway is unveiled

The walls have been painted an elegant shade of taupe, which is in keeping with Alex and Olivia’s modern four-bed home.

The brand-new furniture and décor items bring a little bit of personality to the grand hallway. On the left-hand side lies a chair laden with cushions and a set of styled-up vintage trunks – a trend that is storming Instagram right now.

The right-hand side of the stairs is kept minimal with aged stone pots on black stands.

There is already one detail that the couple are not happy with though. In the caption, Olivia admits she has already removed the circular rug in the after photo because she found it “too dark” for the room.

