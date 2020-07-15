Stacey Solomon is making us rethink our interior design choices. The Loose Women presenter has finally unveiled her new "pink room" at home – her very swish utility room that is oh-so Instagrammable.

Posing on the tiled floor of the room, Stacey, who wore a suitably pink floral dress, beamed at the camera but explained she was slightly nervous about the big reveal.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon gives her utility room a pink makeover!

The 30-year-old wrote: "So here she is. The pink room. Hopefully now I'll actually do my washing. Why am I nervous? I've finally got some pink in our house full of boys...

"I know it's not to everyone's taste. But I love it and I'm so proud of it and I had so much fun doing it - if you're not having fun then what's it all for?

"Anyway I'm going to switch my phone off because I'm nervous for some reason. I think because I did it all it feels more personal if that makes any sense. Hope you're all ok this evening... lots and lots of love."

Stacey admitted she was "nervous" ahead of the big reveal

Stacey need not have worried as her legion of fans took to Instagram to praise her efforts and compliment her on her taste. "Oooooooooh it's gorgeous!" her Loose Women co-star Andrea McLean replied. "Looks unreal xxx," Scarlett Moffatt added.

"Oh my word this is pink heaven!!! Love it!!" wrote another fan, while a fourth posted: "Omg laundry room goals!!"

Her family members each share a 'clean laundry' basket

Every detail was thought of as Stacey explained over on her Stories. The mother-of-three spray painted some jars pink to store her detergent and fabric conditioner, and ordered some crochet baskets to keep the clean clothes. Her sons Zach and Leighton will share one, while boyfriend Joe Swash will use another with his son Harry; Stacey and baby Rex will share a third.

"The dream with these is that after every load I put the clean clothes into the right basket and everyone takes their own laundry up after every wash so we don't have mountains," Stacey explained.

The former X Factor star, who also filled her laundry room with artificial flowers, concluded by thanking her fans, telling them: "I just wanted to say I wouldn't have gone for it if you all didn't give me the confidence so thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love it and I feel so proud and that's thanks to you."

