Stacey Solomon has come up with so many clever home hacks that we're losing count! Adding to her long list of interior design ideas, the Loose Women panellist revealed how she uses old perfume bottles to decorate her home. Instead of throwing the empty bottles away, Stacey cleaned them out to get rid of any perfume residue, wiped them down and turned them into pretty diffusers. Stacey cut some fake flowers to fit into the bottles and added a touch of diffuser oil to create the lovely floral smell - who needs to go to the shops when you can create your own flower decorations and fragrance all in one?

Stacey revealed she was very pleased with her new diffusers

On her Instagram Stories, the 30-year-old shared several pictures of her Chanel No 5 perfume bottle holding delicate white flowers - and it looks like the perfect addition to freshen up her dressing room and her bathroom! Stacey wrote, "I know it's not ingenious but I love it. It's so pretty and actually smells nice now," before adding, "I may just have to order some empty perfume bottles to make more."

Stacey only used an empty perfume bottle, diffuser oil and fake flowers

Stacey's impressive DIY skills stretch far beyond her ability to repurpose old perfume bottles into chic decorations. We still can't get over the bedside lamp the TV star created using a broken clothes hanger! Sharing her steps on her Instagram Stories last week, Stacey revealed that all you need to make your own is a lightbulb, hanger, some glue, string and wood varnish. "Not my best work, it could do with another coat of fence paint. I'm proud of it though," she said as she shared a picture of the finished design, but we're thoroughly impressed.

Taking her resourcefulness outside, Stacey also recently transformed a white storage unit into an idyllic herb garden with the help of her son Zach. Using bits and pieces she already owned, she simply added fake plants and filled broken solar light bulbs with "soil and mustard cress seeds" before glueing them to "random LED lights" because "Zach wants them to light up at night." We know where we'll be turning to for clever decoration ideas in the future...

