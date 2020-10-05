Kate Middleton and Prince William's home has the most surprising feature The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live at Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William's main residence is Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London, but despite the name 'apartment', it's actually one of the most majestic royal homes of all. In fact, the home is so big it warrants its very own elevator.

SEE: Royal experts reveal what it's really like inside Kate and William's family home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton films inside never-before-seen area of London home

Spread across four floors, it takes up half of the Clock Tower wing designed by Sir Christopher Wren for King William and Queen Mary, making a lift a useful feature inside.

MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William's stunning country home unveiled: inside Anmer Hall

There are a total of 20 rooms, including at least three main bedrooms, five reception rooms, multiple bathrooms, a nursery, his and hers dressing rooms, nine staff bedrooms, a home gym, a laundry room and even a luggage room.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted the Obamas in their sitting room in 2016

Royal author Christopher Warwick put paid to the associations that come with the name 'apartment' on a recent episode of True Royalty's Royal Beat.

RELATED: Inside Kate Middleton's £1.88million London flat where she lived during her twenties

"All of these royal residences at Kensington Palace are called apartments," he explained. "Which of course makes people immediately think they are flats like the American term for an apartment. They are not. If you think of Kensington Palace, in a way, it is built around three courtyards. If you kind of think of them as being these wonderful red brick terrace houses. Because they are all joined but separate houses.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward concurred: "It's enormous… And it's like a piece of countryside in London."

READ: Intimate family photos taken by Kate Middleton inside the Cambridge's family home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new home in Montecito, meanwhile, might appear more impressive on the surface, but it's actually much akin to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's abode, complete with private lift, albeit spanning just two floors.

Kate and William share their home with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and also own a countryside retreat in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, where they isolated during the coronavirus pandemic.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.