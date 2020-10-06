Carol Kirkwood is best known and recognised for her role as a weather presenter on BBC Breakfast, but meteorology is not her only passion.

The 58-year-old has previously shared her love of gardening in her show, The A to Z of TV Gardening, in which she received inspiration and advice from some of the BBC's most popular gardening presenters and programmes.

The series aired on BBC Two in 2013, and featured short episodes starring experts like Alan Titchmarsh and Matt Baker.

Carol's former series aired over seven years ago, and is still available to watch on BBC iPlayer. And while she hasn't followed it up with any more gardening shows, Carol has still had the opportunity to explore her love of gardening in her role on BBC Breakfast, which often sees her host from some of the UK's most beautiful gardens.

That included a recent trip to the Temperate House at Kew Gardens, where Carol warned that plant extinction rates due to climate change may be higher than previously thought.

"Trees help reduce flooding, lower temperatures and clean the air, so the message that we need to really take note of is we have to plant more trees, and a wider range of trees, that can cope with our changing world," Carol warned.

Carol Kirkwood previously presented a BBC gardening show

The popular presenter has also shared several photos of recent filming locations, including The Savill Garden and Ham House Garden, on her personal Twitter account.

Carol has worked as a weather presenter on BBC News since 1998, and recently told Express.co.uk she only has one regret in her career – not keeping a diary to document all of the exciting opportunities she has been given.

"My biggest regret is not keeping a journal," she said. "I’ve had the most amazing experiences through my job. I got to fly with the Red Arrows, skydive with the Red Devils and meet the Queen at Sandringham, so I wish I’d written it all down."

