Rebel Wilson shares swimsuit selfie inside beautiful garden of LA home The actress is on a health kick

Rebel Wilson is continuing her health transformation in sunny California and judging by her latest Instagram post it’s going very well.

The actress, 40, shared a stunning swimsuit selfie at her home in LA and gave fans a glimpse at her beautiful garden in the process.

Rebel wowed in an electric blue halter neck and wide-brimmed hat as she showed off the views of the Hollywood Hills.

MORE: Rebel Wilson makes major announcement after health transformation

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson in her first-ever surf lesson has to be seen to be believed

"TGIF," was all she captioned the snapshot which sparked an influx of compliments.

"You should be so proud," wrote one, while another commented: "You look gorgeous."

Rebel is embarking on what she calls her "year of health" as she strives to make her health her priority.

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks incredible in skintight swimwear for surf lesson

RELATED: Adele looks unrecognisable after huge weight loss

Rebel has stunning views from her LA home

She's shed 40lbs in recent months and revealed at the beginning of September that she has a goal weight of 165lbs and is currently 15lbs away.

Rebel was inspired to get in shape after losing weight while filming the dance routines for the movie Cats.

She’s been documenting her journey on social media and recently told fans she's working hard to avoid temptation.

MORE: Rebel Wilson shows off her royal wedding outfit

Rebel has been working hard to stay healthy

"When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself 'hmmmm...better not' and had a bottle of water instead," she wrote on Instagram. "8kg to go until I hit my goal - hopefully, I can do it by the end of the year."

Rebel has been working with a personal trainer and also enjoying hikes in the hills near her $3million mansion.

She bought the gorgeous property in 2016 and it’s garden doesn’t just boast amazing views it’s home to a pool, built-in fire, and incredible landscaping.

Rebel was inspired to lose weight after dancing in Cats

Rebel will no doubt enjoy some cozy nights at home with her new boyfriend, Jacob Busch, 29.

The pair went public with a sweet Instagram post just a few weeks ago.

Jacob is an heir to the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty and is worth an estimated $140million.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.