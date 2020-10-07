Matt Baker is in love with Gok Wan's stunning home The This Morning star lives in London

Gok Wan has unveiled his stunning living room, and Matt Baker is apparently a big fan.

This Morning star Gok took to Instagram with a photo, revealing exactly how it is decorated, to which Matt commented, "I love your house [A-OK emoji]."

Fans were quick to agree with one writing, "Me too… [Heart eyes emoji]," and another adding, "Me too. Looks soo cosy."

The space is decorated with teal blue walls and black wooden floors, and features a brown open log fireplace. Above the fire, Gok has hung a landscape mirror in a gold frame, in between two candelabras mounted on the wall. At one side, bookshelves are built into an alcove, above a cabinet and next to three photo frames.

Gok Wan's living room

A large wooden coffee table is positioned in the middle of the space, and Gok took his photo from a brown sofa. The room leads into another area of the home via a black archway.

Previously, Gok shared another image of the room, when it was painted in emerald green, but it looks as though he has since redecorated with a teal blue shade.

Gok Wan's living room was formerly green

The former snap showed that there are in fact two alcoves with book shelves at either side of the fireplace, as well as a patterned red rug beneath the coffee table, and an identical light brown sofa opposite the one where Gok took his most recent picture.

A plaque reading 'You Are Beautiful' hangs above the mirror, which was gifted to Gok from Fearne Cotton.

Gok lives in London and the home comes complete with his own dressing room, courtyard, and home office space.

