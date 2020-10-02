Millie Mackintosh reveals stunning sofa - with styling hack The Made In Chelsea star dressed it up in four different ways

Millie Mackintosh’s gorgeous West London home is often showcased on her Instagram and this summer we were obsessed with her Grecian-inspired outdoor living space, complete with sofa.

As Autumn arrives, we’ve now turned our attention to Millie’s snuggly grey sofa in her luxury living room.

A modern grey sofa has become a staple in many celebrity homes and Millie Mackintosh, along with Husband Hugo Taylor, have succumbed to the Instagram-worthy trend.

Millie recently posted a series of photographs to promote Sky TV, but what we actually noticed were the clever ways she had switched up her sofa styling throughout the series of images.

Some pictures show the sofa dressed with Aztec-print cushions and these pops of colour add warmth to the modern living room. The cushions match a tapestry footstool which lies in front of the sofa.

Millie switches up her sofa styling to keep her living room fresh

The footstool appears to serve a dual purpose as Hugo stretches his feet onto it in one snap, but also Millie uses it as a table in another, choosing to eat her dinner from a mirrored tray.

The Millie and Hugo use the living room has changed since becoming parents

Since the birth of their baby girl, Sienna, the pouffe has been pushed aside to make way for her play mat – and some temporary additions to the sofa include Sienna’s cuddly toys.

Mille is getting ready for cold, dark evenings with a luxury throw

As well as switching up cushions, Millie uses the placement of throws to style up her settee. In one snap, we see a fringed throw strategically draped across for a relaxed living room feel.

Another shot captures Millie, hot drink in hand, snuggled on a mink-coloured furry throw – ideal for the changing of seasons as Millie admits to “getting ready to snuggle in for Autumn”.

