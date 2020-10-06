Cressida Bonas films inside stunning unseen living room

Cressida Bonas has unveiled her living room in full for the first time. She took to Instagram with a clip of herself in the space, and inadvertently revealed exactly how it is decorated.

SEE: Cressida Bonas reveals beautiful kitchen inside home with new husband

The room has cream walls and wooden floors, with high ceilings and pleated grey curtains. Furniture includes a grey and black sofa with matching cushions, a grey coffee table holding various books, and a silver vintage tripod floor lamp.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cressida Bonas unveils beautiful private living room

Cressida appeared to be attempting to film a specific video, as she captioned it, "Take 20… Trying to be serious but get the giggles and can't stop!!"

MORE: Inside Cressida Bonas' incredible home office with new husband

She lives with her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley in London, and has unveiled various areas of their property since the coronavirus pandemic began.

RELATED: Cressida Bonas unveils never-ending garden at private home

Most recently, she shared a glimpse inside their kitchen. The photo came as she joined author Pippa Grange for a video call on her latest book, How To Win At Life Without Losing Yourself.

Cressida Bonas unveiled her kitchen

It showed cream glossy cupboards behind Cressida, as well as two silver stainless steel ovens built into the cupboard units. The walls are white like her living room, and there is a painting hanging in a black and white frame just about visible alongside the cupboards.

Cressida Bonas' home office

She also offered a look at her home office during the lockdown period. The space has a large wooden desk positioned in front of the window with views overlooking her garden. On top, Cressida keeps a computer, a printer and a desk lamp, while there are two bookshelves at one end of the desk.

Cressida was in a relationship with Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014, but married London property developer Harry Wentworth-Stanley in a secret ceremony in July 2020. Harry proposed to Cressida in August 2019, but the couple were forced to postpone their nuptials amid the COVID-19 crisis. The couple met while studying at Leeds University, and moved in together when they returned to London after their studies.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.