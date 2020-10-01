Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal unseen feature inside new living room The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's £11.2million house is truly stunning

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have unveiled a previously hidden feature inside their new living room: the prints hanging on the wall behind them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed a glimpse of the artwork when Meghan made a surprise appearance on America's Got Talent at the end of September.

SEE: Inside Meghan and Harry's incredible £11.2million new home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal beautiful living room decor

It marked the first time that fans were taken inside the Sussexes' new lounge at their Montecito home, but while other features including a Diptyque candle, a vase of flowers and several coffee table books were visible, the prints could only just about be made out.

MORE: Prince Harry's real reason for moving to USA with Meghan Markle revealed

Now, a new video call in which the couple joined the Evening Standard in honour of Black History Month, has given a full view of the decoration.

The prints in question are the work of Barloga Studios, a California-based company that curates one-off pieces including Meghan and Harry's. The couple opted for a trio from the 'Nest Studies' series as seen on site, with prices starting at £46.54 ($60).

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's beautiful home at Frogmore Cottage: what it's really like inside

Meghan and Harry's wall prints come from Barloga Studios

Harry and Meghan have kept theirs frameless, instead held in place on a raised surface on the wall with two black metallic rods and pegs at either side.

Other furniture in the room includes a cream sofa with black and cream striped cushions, and a wooden unit positioned against one wall, where the Sussexes keep a grey and white striped throw.

Meghan's past appearance in the living room showed a dresser

Meghan's past appearance in the room showed a wooden dresser beneath the trio of prints, holding the candles, books and flowers as mentioned.

It looks as though they have since moved said dresser. Otherwise, there may be a matching sofa and a further trio of Barloga Studios prints on the opposite side of the room, where the dresser is situated and where Meghan chose to film before switching angles with Harry.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.