Kate Middleton's brother James reveals stunning living room

Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton has revealed a never-before-seen glimpse inside his living room at the home he shares with his fiancée Alizee Thevenet in London.

He took to Instagram with the snap as his seven pet dogs posed, revealing that the room has cream floors and walls, and a large open fireplace with a black stone back, and traditional logs. It is framed with a cream leather ledge and black railing to protect his dogs.

James shared a photo inside his living room

The room also houses several dog beds including a cream and grey shaggy style, and a navy and red cotton design.

James captioned the photo, "The only thing I understood from Boris trying to explain the new restrictions is that the rule of six doesn't apply to dogs! [laughing face emoji, paw emoji]. #ruleof6 #confusing #dogsofinstagram #spanielsofinstagram #lockdown #doglife #mansbestfriend #londondogs #petsofinstagram #therapydogs #boris."

While he has now returned home with Alizee, James was previously isolating at his childhood home Bucklebury Manor, where he and the Duchess of Cambridge lived with their parents Carole and Michael Middleton.

James tends to keep both properties as private as possible, but he has shared peeks inside each since the coronavirus pandemic began and he has been spending more time indoors.

James' dining room

He revealed a look inside his dining room when he posted another photo of his dogs in March. They sat around a wooden dining table, while the room features cream walls and a large mirror hanging in a wooden frame on the wall. His reflection also gave a glimpse of his staircase, with black steps and a coordinating bannister.

James' swimming pool

James and Alizee also have their own outdoor swimming pool, which is built with white tiles and framed with tall bushes for privacy. He shared a photo of Alizee and one of his Spaniels in the space in summer of 2019.

