Gary Lineker fans can’t get over his TV screen Hilarious comments came in quick when he uploaded the post

We are very much used to seeing ex-footballer Gary Lineker on our television screens, as he presents BBC’s Match of the Day and, of course, is the iconic face of Walkers crisps.

His Instagram, with £1million followers, doesn’t reveal too much about his lavish home, but in his latest snap his interiors came under scrutiny.

As an avid football fan, he keeps a close eye on the league tables. He took to Instagram to post an image of his television screen, showing Leicester City at the top of the Premier League. He captioned it: “The Foxes will take some stopping now”.

But in addition to the expected football rivalry, the comments section was peppered with people teasing Gary for his ginormous television screen.

Gary's TV sparked hilarious comments

The photograph, which received almost 28,000 likes, showed his large black-framed TV set mounted on the wall, with a large buttoned ottoman sitting in-front of it.

One fan sarcastically commented: “Need a bigger tv lad”, and the comment received 299 likes at the time of writing. Another quipped: “You got a lounge for that tele? [sic]”.

Gary Lineker, officially Gary Winston Lineker OBE, has had an outstanding sporting career, making his name at Leicester City, before transferring to the likes of Everton, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur.

Interestingly, Gary Lineker is the only professional football player to have never received a red or yellow card whilst on the pitch. Hopefully his calm demeanour will mean these jovial comments go down well in the Lineker household.