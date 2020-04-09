Gary Lineker is self-isolating at his home in Barnes, London, and has transformed his living room into a makeshift TV studio for him to work from. The photo gave a rare look inside his luxurious property, revealing high ceilings, wooden floors and cream walls, and a large cobalt blue velvet sofa. For lighting, Gary has two lights mounted on the walls as metallic gold leafs, a navy blue table lamp and a large chandelier. There is also a selection of camera and lighting equipment that the BBC broadcaster has been using to film with.

SEE: Inside 40 of the most stylish celebrity living rooms

Gary transformed his living room into a studio

"Front room is now a studio for the duration of this lockdown… However long that is!", he wrote on Instagram.

Gary's son George has been experiencing coronavirus symptoms and so Gary has barely left the house in a bid to help control the virus and reduce the risk of spreading it to people nearby. He shared an additional photo the day before of himself wearing a mask in the queue for the supermarket with the caption, "2nd time out of the house in 3 weeks to get some food supplies. I'm taking no chances. Great to see people respecting the social distancing and everyone good natured."

SEE: Gary Lineker shares rare photo with all four of his sons

Loading the player...

WATCH: George Lineker reveals he has lost his sense of taste

The week before, he shared, "In self isolation as @Georgelineker has symptoms. They're not the regular ones, but complete loss of sense of taste and smell. Odd these have not been pointed out much. Been nearly a week and has spent time at mine. I've been vigilant, hand washing/distancing but isolation it is. 2 weeks of being stuck with me. Bloody hell."

This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes replied: "I've heard about that taste and smell thing Gary. Be safe, best to George and all of you."

Gary has four sons, George, Harry, Tobias and Angus, with his ex-wife Michelle Cockayne. They split their time between their mother and father's houses.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.