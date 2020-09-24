Piers Morgan enjoys socially-distanced night out with mates Gary Lineker and Jake Wood The GMB host has launched his new book!

Piers Morgan looked to be in good spirits as he enjoyed a night out with his celebrity mates Gary Lineker and Jake Wood - however, the Good Morning Britain host poked fun that he put them to sleep as he celebrated the launch of his new book, Wake Up.

READ: EastEnders confirm Jake Wood's shock exit after 15 years

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday night, the 55-year-old was seen posing with his book whilst the football pundit and EastEnders actor appeared to doze off during their boozy dinner at Spanish tapas restaurant Cambio De Tercio in London's Kensington.

"The book launch is off to a thrilling start! Both guests loved it... #WakeUp," the proud author of the book wrote in the caption.

Sharing the same snap on his account, Gary joked: "Never judge a book by its cover, but.... @cambiodetercio is [thumbs up emoji]." Jake added: "Going very well here at @piersmorgan book launch @garylineker @cambiodetercio #wakeup."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan outraged with Lisa Armstrong - find out why!

Leicester City fan Gary was later left heartbroken after Piers's club Arsenal beat them in a Carabao Cup match and lost 2-0. The outspoken broadcaster posted a snap of the former footballer looking rather unimpressed with the result. "Enjoy the game, Gary?" he teased.

MORE: Piers Morgan stuns fans with incredible garden set-up

SEE: Piers Morgan's incredible swimming pool revealed

Meanwhile, the new book, which is titled Wake Up: Why The 'Liberal' War On Free Speech Is Even More Dangerous Than Covid-19, is expected to be released next month. According to a synopsis, Piers was moved to write the book as he "watched as the culture wars raged and deep divisions at the heart of our society were exposed" during the pandemic.

Piers posted this snap from the night out

"Wake Up is Piers' rallying cry for a united future," the description continued. "He makes the case that a new type of 'liberalism' has emerged that is not only fundamentally illiberal, but also deeply flawed. Wake Up is a plea for a return to true liberalism, where freedom of speech is king. Above all, it’s a powerful account of how the world has finally started to wake up, and why it mustn’t go back to sleep again."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.