11 epic celebrity hot tubs and paddling pools perfect for summer

There's a UK heatwave on the horizon and if there's one thing we dream of it's having a dip in the garden. There's no time to build an outdoor pool like some of the A-list, but many of them do opt for hot tubs or paddling pools. From David and Victoria Beckham to Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha, take a look at the tubs and pools of our favourite celebrities…

1. David and Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham have a plunge pool

The Beckhams have been isolating at their country retreat in the Cotswolds, and it comes complete with an outdoor plunge pool. David and Victoria invested in the feature in July 2019, and no doubt the family will be making good use of it this summer.

2. Nadia Sawalha

Nadia Sawalha recently shared a glimpse of her hot tub

Earlier this month, Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha revealed a glimpse at an enormous inflatable hot tub in her garden. The family including Nadia's husband Mark and their two children Maddie and Kiki-Bee, also have a new set of garden furniture as well as plenty of lawn space to enjoy during the heatwave.

3. Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett Moffatt posted a photo of her hot tub on Instagram

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt recently unveiled an incredible Lay-Z-Spa hot tub at her new home with boyfriend Scott Dobinson. They opted for the 'Helsinki' style from the company, with a circular shape and wooden exterior.

4. Alison Hammond

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond lives in Birmingham with her son, and they have a lovely hot tub in their idyllic garden. It's the perfect place for the star to relax when she's not on the road or filming.

5. Ferne McCann

TOWIE's Ferne McCann bought a hot tub when she moved into her new home. She posted a photo of herself and Sunday inside, and credited the feature to Chelmsford's Hot Tub Barn.

6. Peter Andre

Peter Andre has a large square hot tub

Peter Andre debuted his hot tub in a clip of his YouTube show, Life With The Andres. His children Junior and Princess are clearly big fans, as they were seen playing in the tub with their dad.

7. Andrea McLean

Former Loose Women star Andrea McLean has a luxury hot tub in her garden and her husband Nick Feeney enjoy a dip come rain or shine.

8. Alexandra Burke

Alexandra Burke posed in her hot tub

Alexandra Burke lives in a £1.6million Hertfordshire home with her boyfriend Angus MacDonald, and the couple have a large square-shaped hot tub on the patio. Alexandra shared a photo of herself posing inside, and revealed that it overlooks the rest of the staggered garden.

9. Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen has a hot tub at her home in Essex

Denise Van Outen lives in Essex with her boyfriend Eddie Boxshall and her daughter Betsy, and Eddie shared a photo of Denise in their hot tub during the lockdown period. The couple own a square-shaped design with blue metallic interior and jet machines.

10. Gemma Atkinson

Gemma Atkinson has a large paddling pool

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have shared various photos of themselves and their daughter Mia enjoying their paddling pool during isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The orange and white style was purchased for just £15 from Asda, and while it's currently sold out, the store has an almost identical version online for £18.

11. Alex Jones

Alex Jones shared a photo of her son enjoying the paddling pool

The One Show host Alex Jones has two sons Kit and Teddy, who have also been enjoying a paddling pool since the weather has warmed up. It might seem a little small for adults, but we're picturing it as the perfect foot bath to cool down in.

