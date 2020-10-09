Graham Norton tends to keep his home tightly under wraps, but a recent video shared on social media has given a glimpse inside an unseen room.

The presenter took to Instagram with the clip as he discussed the launch of his latest wine.

He did so from a room in the home decorated with yellow walls, two square paintings hanging in brown frames at either side of the entrance door, and two black circular side tables with glass tops and black frames.

On top of one, Graham has positioned a large house plant in a jug-shaped vase and a trio of candles, while the other has an identical trio of candles, and a selection of his wines.

Graham captioned the video, "New GN wine coming!! Looking forward to the latest vintage. This year will see the 10 millionth bottle of GN wine being produced! I swear I didn't drink them all @invivowines!!"

The Graham Norton Show host owns two homes: a property in central London along with a holiday home in Cork, Ireland, close to where he grew up. It's not clear exactly where he filmed the video, but it would make sense that it was recorded at his UK home, since he has been working from the London studio.

Graham Norton's living room

He shares his property with his pet dogs, and it seems that he often reveals photos of his home during Christmas time, once he has decorated.

His living room features high ceilings with arched windows, in front of which he installs an equally tall Christmas tree. Furniture includes two cream armchairs with curved backs and black arms, and a green leather Chesterfield sofa, where Graham took his photo from.

He previously owned a beachfront property in Bexhill, East Sussex, before selling it in late 2017.

