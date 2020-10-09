Geri Horner unveils incredible feature inside private home The Spice Girls star is staying at her country estate

Geri Horner owns two incredible homes in Banbury and Hertfordshire, and a recent post on social media has given fans a look at the incredible farm at the former.

The family have stayed at their country estate in Banbury, Oxfordshire, since the coronavirus pandemic began, and Spice Girls star Geri has given various glimpses inside the property, but this marks one of the first times that she has shown off the inside of the farm.

She took to Instagram with a series of photos of a new addition to the home: a donkey named Charlie. "Meet Charlie! Awh! 2 weeks old," she wrote.

The space is built with high ceilings and wooden panels on the bottom half of the walls, beneath windows offering plenty of natural light. Straw and hay lays on the floors for the animals.

Shortly after on Thursday, Geri offered a look at the outdoor area of the farm, including a jaw-dropping view of the sunset. The snap came in honour of her daughter Olivia's birthday as Geri wrote, "Happy birthday! Olivia – Livvy, we love you."

Olivia sat on a metal gate overlooking endless lawn space with horses seen in the distance.

As well as donkeys and horses, Geri's farm also houses goats. She and her husband Christian posed for a photo alongside them at Easter time, when Geri commented, "Check out the new brood!"

The couple also keep chickens at their country home, including one that Geri often shares photos of on social media, aptly named Ginger. She has set up a large mesh pen in the farm, alongside a wooden hut.

When they're not in Banbury, Geri, Christian and their two children Bluebell and Montague reside at their property in Hertfordshire.

Fellow former Spice Girls Mel B, Mel C, Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton previously reunited at Geri's home.

