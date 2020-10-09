Gwen Stefani reveals enormous photo of Blake Shelton inside bedroom of LA home The star has been dating Blake for five years

Gwen Stefani has ensured her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, is the first thing she sees when she goes to bed and the first thing she catches a glimpse of when she wakes up in the morning.

The star shared an Instagram video from the bedroom of her $13million LA home and in the process revealed practically an entire wall dedicated to Blake's handsome face.

Gwen was opening up gifts - from her recent 51st birthday - with her youngest son Apollo and as they cooed at the presents a black-and-white, framed photo of Blake loomed in the background.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's youngest son Apollo divides fans with his latest look

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani shares glimpse inside her and Blake Shelton's home as she announces exciting news

The epic, oversized picture saw the singer starring down the lens of the camera and wearing one of his many cowboy hats.

Until recently the couple and Gwen’s three boys, Apollo, Zuma, 12, and Kingston, 14, were spending the COVID-19 lockdown at Blake's Oklahoma ranch.

However, they recently returned to their palatial LA mansion so Gwen and Blake could get back to work on The Voice and her children could also spend more time with their dad, Gavin Rossdale.

MORE: Blake Shelton gets fans talking with latest romantic tribute to Gwen Stefani

READ: Gwen Stefani unrecognisable with mullet in epic teen throwback photo

The picture of Blake couldn't be missed

The couple of five years are gearing up to step back into their judging seats on the singing show and the new series will kick off on 20 October on NBC.

Gwen and Blake will be competing with one another along with John Legend and Kelly Clarkson too.

MORE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton stunned with unexpected news

The couple adore one another

Fans can't wait to see them go head-to-head on the show once again and when the trailer was released they were quickly branded: "Favourite couple of all time."

Gwen - who is returning after taking a little time off from the show - is ready for a showdown with her man and in the trailer Blake reminded her: "This is a dog eat dog business, there is no feelings," before Gwen quipped back: "The whole reason I came on this show is to destroy Blake."

We can't wait to see who wins!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.