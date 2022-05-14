Inside Eurovision host Graham Norton's cosy London home

With an estimated net worth of up to £28million, it is little surprise that Graham Norton has invested in luxurious properties. The UK's Eurovision Song Contest host owns a home in central London, as well as a holiday home close to where he grew up in Cork, Ireland. He also previously owned a beachfront property in Bexhill, East Sussex, but sold the residence in late 2017.

Although he doesn't give too much away about his personal life, Graham has shared occasional sneak peeks inside his home on social media, where he lives with his dogs.

Graham Norton revealed a look inside his living room at Christmas

Graham shared a look inside his living room after decorating for Christmas, with a huge real tree trimmed with red and white ornaments. It also showcased the stunning high arched windows in the room and traditional beams that run across the ceilings. Graham has added colour to the room with two lime green chairs with matching patterned cushions.

The comedian showcased poinsettia plants on display

The comedian loves Christmas, and usually places several poinsettia plants around his living room and across the fireplace. Graham has a bar cart next to the fireplace, with several glasses on display.

Unsurprisingly, Graham always has bottles of his own wine in his home. The presenter also has his own gin brand, so he’s ideally stocked up for entertaining!

Graham has his own wine and gin brands

"Sun rug. London is pretty close to perfect today!" Graham captioned this photo, which showed the sunlight streaming across his wooden floor. A coat stand can be seen in the corner of the room, while a wooden side table displays some fresh plants.

The Eurovision host shared an amusing glimpse inside his bedroom

Graham gave a peek inside his bedroom with this amusing snap of his dog sat on the bed wearing sunglasses. He appears to have metal bed frames and has used a colourful orange, purple and lime green rainbow stripe bed cover.

