Stacey Solomon has an answer to every home tidying or decorating dilemma, as her popular Instagram account proves.

Her house looks so lovely that we might be tempted to be jealous, but thankfully, the Loose Women panellist doesn't keep her home hacks to herself.

RELATED: The best celebrity Halloween home decor from Stacey Solomon to Reese Witherspoon

On Wednesday, she revealed the trick to making a bed look neat and tidy, and it's not something we would have thought of – but it is genius!

The star took to Instagram stories, where she showed herself making her bed with stylish grey sheets and co-ordinating silver and blue cushions.

She then added a step we haven't seen before, taking a wooden coat hanger and using it to tuck the duvet around the edge of the bed, so that there were no wrinkles.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals unusual bed making hack

Talking to the camera from off-screen, Stacey said: "Time to sort this monstrosity out," letting out a laugh.

Her bed could be seen in front of her, with its sheets in disarray. "Shake and spread the duvet," she went on, doing just that.

Then she brandished her hanger as she said: "It's hanger time, the only way to tuck your bedding in."

The mum-of-three filmed herself tucking in the duvet so that it was perfectly smooth, and it looked fabulous.

Stacey shares her home with her children and partner Joe Swash

The presenter captioned the video: "Thought I'd share making the [bed] with you this morning, because well, just because."

The generous star recently shared her organising prowess with her sister, by transforming the area under her sibling's sink.

MORE: Stacey Solomon's out of this world pyjamas are now half price

Stacey shared a series of videos to Instagram Stories which showed her shocked by a stack of cleaning products, and then quickly get to work, decanting the products into glass jars recycling the old packaging and grouping into labelled tubs.

She even added paper at the back of the cupboard to hide the unsightly drainpipes – we can't fault her attention to detail!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.