If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to stay in a place made homely by Kirstie Allsopp, then wonder no more… Her beautiful home in Devon, called Meadowgate, is actually available to rent out. The best news is that there is now a 25 per cent saving on certain bookings!

Just minutes from Welcombe Mouth beach, this coastal bolthole is ideal for unforgettable staycations.

The quaint dining room with Kirstie's handmade touches

The six-bedroom property is every inch as homely as you’d expect, with an aga, a roll-top bath and an eclectic mix of charming furniture.

The luxurious bathroom is a real highlight

Winter can be enjoyed by the roaring open fire in the sitting room and in summer the landscaped garden can be utilised for barbecues and games.

The games room will keep little ones smiling

It has been made to be very child-friendly with a second sitting room ideal for little ones and there’s even a games room.

The design details give away Kirstie’s signature style, including a collection of vintage-style crockery in the kitchen, handmade furnishings throughout and traditional artworks hung upon the walls.

You can spot Kirstie's design details around the house

If it wasn’t enough that you’ll get to stay inside Kirstie’s quaint abode, Classic Cottages are now offering 25 per cent off bookings at certain times of the year, for six people or less. So even during the global coronavirus pandemic, you can still enjoy a seaside getaway.

Stopping by the local pub is recommended and the surrounding woodland and coastal path make for great adventures.

Kirstie's home is close to Welcombe Mouth beach in Devon

Kirstie has become a TV favourite since co-hosting the hit show, Location, Location, Location. The show first appeared on our TV screens in 2000, and has produced over 200 episodes over the 20 years. Kirstie, and fellow co-host Phil Spencer, used to get £600 each for a day of filming.

To view the listing and book, please go to classic.co.uk

