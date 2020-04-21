Kirstie Allsopp reveals unbelievable before and after dining room photo She has been filming Kirstie: Keep Crafting and Carry On from her home

TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp returned to our screens with her brand new programme Kirstie: Keep Crafting and Carry On last night, and the star - also an interiors expert - has revealed exactly how she transformed her dining room for filming with a before and after photo.

"The crew have gone, the dining room is almost back to normal," she captioned the post on Instagram. "If the show wasn't starting today at 5pm on Channel 4, I might think I imagined the whole thing."

The after photo showed a very creative and characterful dining room, as seen on last night's show, featuring several keepsakes and memorabilia from around her home (pen pots, tea towels, bunting, ornaments, house plants and a collection of plates and mugs included), while the before photo revealed that the room is usually very bare. It features cream walls with a coordinating cream dresser in one corner, a large traditional log fireplace, and a dining table with a burgundy tablecloth in the middle. There's also a silver chandelier for lighting and a large mirror hanging above the fireplace.

Kirstie previously shared a photo of her dining-room-turned-set

Kirstie previously shared a look at the finished set before the first episode aired, writing: "So here we go, a set created in the dining room with stuff from around the house! I know I encourage people to chuck stuff out and clearly do not practice what I preach but I live with the son of @lacquerchest so it's not easy. We're going to get crafty, and there's no-one to cover up my mistakes, they're two metres away and smirking!"

Kirstie's show will air every day this week at 5pm on Channel 4 with ideas for crafts and projects to help keep the whole family entertained during lockdown, from redesigning cushions to a homemade body scrub.

