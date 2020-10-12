Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's beautifully curated California mansion – what's changed? The royal couple joined Malala Yousafzai on Zoom for International Day of the Girl

From politicians' bookshelves to actor’s mantelpieces, the pandemic has offered us a chance to see inside the homes of many important people.

We’ve even relished the chance to observe palaces and royal residences as the whole world communicates virtually, from the comfort of their own abodes. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again offered an insight into their beautiful Californian mansion, revealing a carefully curated set-up as their Zoom backdrop.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak to Nobel prize winner, Malala Yousafzai

The royal couple were speaking with Malala Yousafzai for International Day of the Girl. Meghan was keen to point out that the girl’s education is an issue that is “so critical to be addressed,” when she spoke to Nobel prize winner, Malala.

We have seen inside the living room of their $14million Santa Barbara home once before, when Meghan made a solo video call to send a message to America’s Got Talent’s finalist Archie Williams.

But this time, it appeared the Sussexes had done a little re-arranging and had curated the space differently for this call.

The first time we saw the living room, behind the sofa was a sideboard featuring a collection of ornaments. This included faux flowers, a Diptyque candle and stacks of books.

Our first look at Harry and Meghan's pristine living room

Most recently, the sofa was pushed flush against the wall and a small console table was now home to some of the candles and books which once sat behind the sofa. We could also see some different plants, adding a splash of colour into the otherwise monochrome space.

Harry and Meghan had re-arranged the living room for their Zoom call

A ladder, which rested on the wall, was dressed with a striped throw, perfectly complementing the couple’s striped cushions.

