Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden often makes headlines for her daring fashion sense, but this time she took to Instagram in a cosy cream jumper to promote her new QVC range. Fans were distracted by what was behind her in the photograph.

The mother-of-two casually rested on her brand-new hat boxes to show them off to her followers, writing on Instagram: "Here's a peak at my new designs for #Bundleberry! [sic]

"You might have guessed that a set of trunks would feature and they do! It's in my favourite shape, the hat box shape, which could come straight out of an Audrey Hepburn movie. Timeless!!"

Amanda promotes her brand and shows off her staircase

his Morning's Ruth Langsford joined in the glowing praise for the boxes, writing: "LOVE a hat box! Gorgeous x." However, some fans were left seriously distracted by what was behind Amanda – her very elegant staircase design and wallpaper.

One asked: “Love the wallpaper. Where can you buy this from?” and another said: “I love the wallpaper design behind you.” A third admitted: "I'm actually looking at your stairs! Looking at carpeting at the moment and new stairs carpet."

In the summer, Amanda offered a look into her pretty garden

However, one user seemed disappointed with Amanda's home, commenting: “Thought you might have had a better stair case than that! [sic]”.

Although rather bijou in size, the stairway is impeccably decorated to Amanda's style. She has chosen the muted tones of grey and cream for the space but injected personality with illustrated wallpaper.

Other fans also admired her leather leggings, which she paired with a simple cream jumper.

Amanda takes great pride in her Surrey and Cotswolds homes, frequently sharing pictures of the interiors online.

Amanda's living room is just as impeccably decorated

BundleBerry by Amanda Holden is a collection of ultra-stylish homeware pieces. The range features everything from classic coupe Champagne glasses to a decadent velvet sideboard, and the latest addition is this set of round storage trunks.

