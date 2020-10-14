Peter Andre often shares peeks inside his impressive Surrey home, and this week he gave fans a look inside one of his favourite spaces – his home gym! The Australian singer posted a snapshot on Instagram featuring his wife Emily MacDonagh, joking in his caption: "I love my gym….. Oh, and @dr_emily_official!"

MORE: Peter Andre celebrates exciting family news!

Emily, 31, can be seen dressed in a pink sports bra and black trousers, smiling for a selfie as she rests her arms on a weights bar. In the background, numerous fitness equipment can see seen, including a cross trainer and a running machine.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre shares tour of son Junior's incredible spacious bedroom

The gym in a new addition in the Andre household; in September, Pete revealed his new project, which he has kitted out with a waiting area, cardio and weights section – and even a coffee machine!

MORE: Peter Andre’s wife Emily finally joins Instagram! See her first post

READ: Peter Andre urges daughter Princess to make tough decision

Writing in his New magazine column, the 47-year-old shared: "My home gym is coming along beautifully and has it's own little waiting area, coffee machine, cardio and weights section.

Peter and Emily have the most incredible home gym

"I'm only offering limited membership as I just can't get the staff - only joking!

"It's looking amazing and I love training. It's part of my daily routine, but I know how to have days off, believe me."

MORE: Look back at Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh's wedding

Both Pete and Emily are fitness fans, and work hard to stay healthy, Despite that, the father-of-four insists nothing is off-limits when it comes to food.

The couple are big fitness fans

"I do enjoy my chocolate but where I counter that in my training," he previously revealed. "I really push myself. I do the opposite to what's classed as normal. I have no breakfast, just a black coffee and loads of water."

MORE: Peter Andre shows off huge swimming pool in Cyprus holiday home

As well as his home in Surrey, Pete owns a second house in his native Cyprus and has previously spoken out about how he feels "blessed" to be able to divide his time between the two properties.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.