Celebrities with eco-friendly homes: Adele, Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio and more These stars have serious green credentials

As environmental issues continue to be on the agendas of many celebrities, we reveal which A-lister homes (past and present) are eco-friendly.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts’ enormous 6,000 square feet Malibu home may look like that of any A-list celebrity, but as well as it being the epitome of luxury, it is incredibly green. There’s a swimming pool, a tennis court and even a skate park - but it is rumoured the actress spent millions to update her home to be more eco-friendly.

Well, in fact, Julia has two homes on this piece of land as she purchased a neighbouring property back in 2016.

Situated just steps from the beach, the residence features sprawling vegetation, huge greenhouses and solar panels to generate green energy.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp’s property portfolio is enough to keep the Pirates of the Caribbean actor busy. Past and present, he’s owned homes in Hollywood, London and even an entire French village. One of Johnny’s most elaborate and exciting purchases has to be the Bahamian island he forked out for in 2004, for a dazzling $3.6 million.

He fell in love with the Caribbean while filming the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. When speaking about his island home, Johnny once told Vanity Fair: "I don’t think I’d ever seen any place so pure and beautiful.”

Johnny likes to escape to the island, officially named Little Hall’s Pond Cay, to get away from the spotlight. We can imagine he spends his days soaking up the blissful Caribbean sunshine and swimming in the crystal-clear waters that are teeming with wildlife.

Reports suggest that the island is home to six beaches and there are solar outbuildings to make it eco-friendly. It has also been rumoured by the Huffington Post that Johnny will enlist the help of hydrogen energy expert Mike Strizki to make his home hydro-fuelled.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio is a Hollywood actor who is partial to a luxury home or two. One of his abode’s has very green credentials indeed. The award-winning actor owned multiple residences in Delos Living’s eco-friendly building, and it is thought he could still own one place there.

The premise of the company is built around health and wellness, and the homes include everything from vitamin C showers to oak floors designed to assist with posture. The lights are even said to reduce jet-lag! But as well as wellness, everything is built with sustainability in mind, using eco materials.

Adele

Adele has racked up quite a few homes since her time in the limelight began and one of her former places of residence was a stunning beach house in Brighton. Situated on a stretch known as ‘Millionaire’s Row’, the incredible four-bedroom home featured floor-to-ceiling windows with seafront views.

Before Adele sold the property, for £2.85million, it is reported that she transformed it into an eco-friendly home, with solar panels on the roof for efficiency.

