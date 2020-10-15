Kate Middleton paid a visit to Imperial College in London on Wednesday in order to learn about the important work charity Tommy's are doing to help reduce rates of miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

During the engagement, the Duchess of Cambridge was presented with a special charity candle designed by Plum & Ashby – a poignant new addition to the Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace home she shares with Prince William and their children Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

The Cambridges will be able to take part in the global Wave of Light event to mark the end of Baby Loss Awareness Week at 7pm on Thursday 15 October.

Candles will be lit across the world to remember all the babies who have been lost too soon, with people able to share images of their own candle on social media using the hashtag #WaveOfLight.

Unsurprisingly, the limited edition, Fresh Fig & Jasmine candle sold out quickly, but you can pre-order to secure yours from November 16.

The Duchess of Cambridge learning about Tommy's work yesterday

A description reads: "This limited edition candle features the carefully chosen scent of Fresh Fig & Jasmine, to create the feeling of a fresh breeze on a countryside walk.

"Each candle is packaged in a bespoke white box, with gold foil stars symbolising the wave of light and all the babies that have left us too early."

Fresh Fig & Jasmine limited edition candle, £26, Plum & Ashby

Proceeds from every single sale will go towards helping Tommy's vital research and support services. A very worthy reason to update your winter candle wishlist.

Baby Loss Awareness Week is now in its 18th year, offering bereaved parents the opportunity to commemorate their babies' lives, as well as raising awareness in the UK.

