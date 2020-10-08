Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal incredible furniture at the Queen and Prince Philip's home The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Buckingham Palace on Wednesday

Prince William and Kate Middleton have inadvertently revealed the Queen and Prince Philip's regal furniture at their home in London, Buckingham Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and First Lady Olena Zelenska at the property on Wednesday, and a series of photographs were released shortly after.

They showed a combination of two and one-seater gold baroque sofas, with hand painted frames and cabriole legs and arms. Gold side tables with mirrored tops also add to the regal aesthetic, where vases of flowers are positioned on top.

William and Kate recently visited Buckingham Palace

A white stone fireplace acts as a centerpiece in the room, above which there is a large mirror hanging in a coordinating gold frame, and a small gold analogue clock.

Gold accents run throughout the room

The walls also feature gold panels, with intricate patterns.

It seems as though the furniture comes from the White Drawing Room in the home, which the Queen often uses for small gatherings and audiences. She also films her Christmas broadcasts and stages formal family photographs there.

The White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace

But while the drawing room would have made a good space for the Ukrainian president and his wife, William, Kate, Volodymyr Zelensky and Olena met in the Throne Room.

The Throne Room at Buckingham Palace

Perhaps one of the most iconic rooms in the Queen's home, the Throne Room has been used for everything from balls and investitures to the official wedding photos after Prince William and Kate's royal wedding.

Buckingham Palace has served as the monarch's main royal residence since Queen Victoria decided to renovate the previously vacant property in 1837. It boasts a total of 775 rooms inside, including 19 state rooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 92 offices, 78 bathrooms and 188 bedrooms for the household staff.

Now, the Queen is staying at Windsor Castle following her stay at Sandringham. The Duke of Edinburgh, meanwhile, remains at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

