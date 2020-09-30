The UK’s most affluent street revealed: See where Prince William and Kate Middleton and more live Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank also live on this £3billion road

The UK city of London is known for its pricey property market, but the £3billion street of Kensington Palace Gardens takes the grandeur to another level. Here lies an affluent row of houses, home to royalty, A-listers, billionaires and political figures from around the world.

Located in West London, this street runs adjacent to Kensington Gardens and Kensington Palace, hence the name. It has armed police and heightened security due to its very high-profile residents.

The street is informally known as 'Billionaire's Row'

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Cambridge family meet Sir David Attenborough

Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, live at Kensington Palace. Their exact address is apartment 1A, which may make it sound rather bijou, however it is anything but. The residence actually has four storeys with a whopping 20 rooms and its own staff quarters.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

The Cambridges are not the only royals to live at Kensington Palace. As well as the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Kent, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank live within the palace grounds.

Their abode, Ivy Cottage, is a humbler affair and thought to contain just three bedrooms – but there is plenty of room for them to welcome their first baby, due in 2021. Eugenie has kept the interiors of her home private, but as she has a keen eye for art, we are sure it is beautifully curated.

Tamara Ecclestone

Tamara Ecclestone, daughter of Formula-1 chief Bernie Ecclestone, shares her home with husband Jay Rutland and their daughters Sophia and Serena. This impressive mansion manages to make the Cambridge's residence look pretty modest. Their huge property has 57 rooms and is estimated to be worth £70million.

Tamara has revealed that it takes a 50-strong workforce to upkeep this gigantic abode, which is kitted out with the most luxurious furnishings.

Roman Abramovich

Roman Abramovich cheering on his own team

Owner of Chelsea Football Club, the world’s second largest yacht and his own customised aeroplane, it comes as no surprise that Roman Abramovich has world-class accommodation, too. He bought his property on ‘Billionaire’s Row’ for £90million, and it is now thought to be worth £125million. The cream exterior with grand pillars at the entrance way provide a subtle nod to the luxury that lies inside.

Other residents on this iconic London road include Russian diplomat, Alexander Vladimirovich Yakovenko and Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan and Prime Minister of Brunei.

