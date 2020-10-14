We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge surprised fans with another public appearance on Wednesday, stepping out for an engagement with baby charity Tommy's.

Looking beautiful in blue, Kate chose to wear a chic midi dress with long sleeves, which she accessorised with a black buckle belt and matching heels.

She also added her trusty Amaia Kids blue floral face mask to her look, worn with her signature glossy blow-dry and Spells of Love square hoop earrings.

Kate looked elegant as ever in her blue dress

Tommy's focuses on funding research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth, and provides important pregnancy health information to parents.

To mark Baby Loss Awareness Week, Kate met medical experts at the Imperial College Institute of Reproductive and Development Biology, part of Tommy’s National Centre for Miscarriage Research, to hear about their groundbreaking work to understand the science behind baby loss in order to prevent it.

She also heard about COVID-19 trials taking place at the research centre, which aim to better understand the risks of the virus to pregnant women and their babies.

Kate's latest appearance comes after she wowed fans with a fashion switch-up at the Natural History Museum on Monday, looking gorgeous in a statement Alexander McQueen power suit with dramatic shoulder pads.

Fans were in love with her new look, which certainly made a change from her go-to dress collection that we're used to seeing for formal engagements.

Some eagle-eyed fashion followers also noticed that Kate appeared to wearing a new pair of earrings, which many believe are a bargain pair from one of her favourite high street brands, Accessorize.

Kate heard about the important work Tommy's are doing

Royal fashion blogger UFO No More wrote on Twitter: "It looks to me that Kate is wearing @Accessorize Pearl Rope Earrings," with a follower replying: "It looks like them! As the hoop does not go around her earlobe but it stays in the front like a stud."

We wouldn't be surprised if the Duchess has a large collection of affordable pieces from we haven't seen her wear yet!

Kate appeared to be wearing a new pair of Accessorize earrings

Memorably, the royal has worn her 'Twisted Circle Drop Earrings' from Accessorize on a number of occasions, as well as her pink 'Polly Petal' numbers, £8, which sparked a mass sell-out - but luckily, they've been restocked due to their huge popularity.

