Sarah Ferguson shares glimpse of beautiful dressing table

Sarah, Duchess of York has given her Instagram followers a glimpse of her dressing table – and it's so beautiful!

The doting mum turned 61 on Thursday, and was inundated with sweet messages from fans, prompting her to share a message on social media thanking them for their well wishes.

Wearing a green dress, Sarah waved at the camera and said: "Hi everybody, I just wanted to say a very quick thank you so much for all of my wonderful birthday messages - 61, still red-headed and not out!"

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson thanks fans for all the birthday messages

Directly behind the mother-of-two, the impressive table was visible, and we can imagine you'd have to pay a pretty penny to purchase one similar on the high street.

Sarah showed off the table on Instagram

The wooden piece was punctuated by large mirrors that sat at the back of the table, and Sarah had added a bunch of colourful flowers that brightened the space.

Also visible was a metal box filled with tissues, a flowery plate, a vintage-looking hair clip and other bits and bobs that the Duchess had placed in a sweet wicker basket.

Sarah's fans weren't the only ones to dedicate lovely birthday messages to her.

Princess Eugenie also took to Instagram to pay tribute to her "dear mumsy", sharing a series of sweet photographs of her mother to mark the big day.

The doting mum could be seen in Eugenie's photo

Eugenie also included a recent mother-daughter selfie, as well as an adorable photo of Sarah with both daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, dressed in matching floral dresses, taken in 1992.

Eugenie captioned the carousel of snaps: "Happy Birthday to my dear mumsy… You are one of a kind. There were too many pictures to choose from that show how completely unique you are."

Sarah is set to become a grandmother for the first time when Eugenie gives birth to her first child in early 2021.

In the past two years, she's seen both her daughters walk down the aisle, with Beatrice marrying Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private Windsor ceremony in July.

