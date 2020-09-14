Sarah Ferguson reveals second kitchen inside Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's childhood home The Duchess of York lives at the Royal Lodge in Windsor alongside Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson has revealed a look at the second kitchen inside of her home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where she lives alongside her ex-husband Prince Andrew, and where her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were raised.

The photo came as the Duchess of York made pancakes for a new episode of her YouTube series, Storytime with Fergie and Friends.

It shows that the room features stainless steel appliances including an oven, a hob, a grill and a double fridge, as well as matching splashback panels and shelves.

Sarah captioned the image, "Today at 4pm on @storytimewithfergieandfriends I will be making Flip a Pancake #storytimewithfergieandfriends #foodart #food. Link to channel in my bio."

The industrial design suggests the second kitchen is used by staff to cater for large events such as royal weddings and other celebrations, but Sarah also has her own personal kitchen.

Sarah's personal kitchen

Her assistant Antonia Marshall previously unveiled the space with a photo of Sarah mopping the floor on her Instagram account. It features wooden flooring, cream walls and wooden cupboards with black marble worktops. A blue, cream and brown patterned blind is fitted at the window, and there is a painting of a table setting on one wall.

Another angle showed glossy black splashback panels on the wall, and a small flatscreen television positioned on one side. The upper cupboard is designed to curve at either end, and Sarah keeps a rattan basket on top.

The Royal Lodge in Windsor has been home to the Duke and Duchess of York since the Queen Mother's death in 2002. Princess Eugenie and Beatrice now live with their respective partners elsewhere, but often visit their childhood home. In fact, Eugenie opted to isolate at the property during the coronavirus lockdown period, along with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

