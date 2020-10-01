Why it's a special month for Princess Eugenie The Queen's granddaughter announced her pregnancy last week

Princess Eugenie excitedly shared her baby news with the world last week, but October is also set to be a special month for the royal.

Firstly, the Queen's granddaughter, 30, will celebrate her second wedding anniversary with her husband Jack Brooksbank on 12 October.

Eugenie married her long-term boyfriend Jack in a beautiful autumnal wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 2018.

The bride looked stunning in a low-back Peter Pilotto gown, accessorising with the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara that was loaned to her by the Queen.

To mark their first wedding anniversary last year, Eugenie shared a stunning video of their big day.

The clip featured special highlights from the wedding, which was set to a voiceover of the pair exchanging vows. The Princess wrote in the caption: "This was the greatest day of my life...forever and always! Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!"

Eugenie and Jack on their wedding day in 2018

The second reason why Eugenie has cause to celebrate this month is her mother's birthday. Sarah, Duchess of York, who turns 61 on 15 October, shares a close bond with her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.

The Duchess spoke of her pride in a moving Instagram post shortly after Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Windsor in July.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! after Eugenie announced her baby news, Sarah told us that she and Prince Andrew are thrilled. "Soon to be Grandpa and Granny are absolutely overjoyed," she said.

Sarah, Beatrice and Eugenie share a close bond

No doubt Eugenie, who has a public Instagram account, will share a tribute to her doting mother on her birthday this month. For Sarah's 60th last year, the Princess posted a series of never-before-seen photos of herself and her mum over the years, including one of Sarah doing Eugenie's hair, and another of the doting mum planting a kiss on a baby Eugenie.

Alongside the photos, she wrote: "To my beautiful Mumma - Happy 60th birthday. You are an inspiration and one of the people I admire most in this world. Thank you for being you. I love you to the moon and back."

Eugenie and Jack are set to welcome their first child in early 2021.

