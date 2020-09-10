Princess Eugenie moves out of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's home with Jack Brooksbank The couple had been staying at the Royal Lodge in Windsor

Princess Eugenie had been staying at her mother Sarah Ferguson and father Prince Andrew's home, the Royal Lodge in Windsor, along with her husband Jack Brooksbank since the start of the coronavirus lockdown period, but it seems as though the couple have now left the property.

SEE: Inside Princess Eugenie's home at Kensington Palace

Princess Eugenie and Jack were staying at the Royal Lodge in Windsor

They have been out in London various times over the last couple of months, suggesting that they are staying at their home nearby, Ivy Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson films inside the Royal Lodge in Windsor

Eugenie and Jack also took a visit to the Queen, Princess Eugenie's grandmother, at her Scottish residence on the Balmoral estate in August.

Princess Eugenie and Jack's home, Ivy Cottage © Snowdon / Camera Press

The couple made the decision to move to the Royal Lodge in Windsor at the start of the lockdown period, no doubt so that Eugenie could stay close to her family during the crisis. They spent a considerable amount of time there, so it makes sense that they have moved back to their own home now that the government guidelines surrounding social distancing have begun to ease.

RELATED: Inside Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's beautiful childhood home

Speaking on Darlton Harris' podcast, City Island Podcast, Eugenie's mother Sarah said, "During this lockdown period I've really loved spending more time with Eugenie and Jack. My daughter got married to Jack in, oh goodness, was it last October? No, it was October before, heavens! And so, of course once she's gone to get married they live away. So, I haven't seen her so much and so now it's been a total joy to spend real quality time with her."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson shares video inside the Royal Lodge in Windsor

Princess Eugenie's sister Beatrice, meanwhile, opted to stay at her now-husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's family home in the Cotswolds during the pandemic.

Previously, they were staying at Beatrice's apartment inside of St James's Palace in London, but it was revealed that they had upped sticks for Edoardo's mother Nikki Shale's house when Sarah added, "Edo and Beatrice have been living with her future mother-in-law who is lovely. Great friend of mine. But I'm missing my other daughter but it's just like everybody else, we are just the same family as everybody else."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.