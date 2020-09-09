Sarah Ferguson reveals unseen space inside home with Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie The Duke and Duchess of York's daughters were raised at the property

Sarah Ferguson has revealed an unseen area of the garden inside of the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where she lives with Prince Andrew, and where Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were raised.

SEE: Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's childhood garden is basically a fairytale

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson films inside beautiful garden at private home

The Duchess of York filmed an episode of her YouTube series, Storytime with Fergie and Friends, in the space, in which she showed how to pick flowers from outside and turn them into a beautiful bouquet.

MORE: Inside Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's beautiful childhood home

She sat in what seems to be a patio area, with a wooden table and chairs. The space is framed with a wooden fence, and a line of green and lilac plants. There is a set of cobbled steps behind Sarah, leading up on to the second platform, where more cobbles and gravel make for a flowerbed.

Sarah, Beatrice and Eugenie have previously unveiled a handful of other areas in their garden.

Sarah shared an image of a camellia tree in her garden

In April, Sarah took to Instagram with a photo in the grounds as she showed her appreciation for the space during the COVID-19 crisis. "Nature will show us the way forward," she captioned an image of a blooming camellia tree. "The shadows highlight the light. A horizon is just the limits of our sights, we will trust and we will stand with courage and support in deep gratitude, for brighter horizons #nature."

RELATED: Sarah Ferguson reveals incredible unseen feature inside home with Prince Andrew

Princess Eugenie posed on her personalised swing

Beatrice and Eugenie also have their own personalised swings in the garden. Sarah recently shared an image of Eugenie sitting on hers, with the first few letters of her name visible on the seat.

The Royal Lodge in Windsor has been home to the Duke and Duchess of York since the Queen Mother's death in 2002. Princess Eugenie and Beatrice now live with their respective partners elsewhere, but often visit their childhood home. In fact, Eugenie opted to isolate at the property during the lockdown period, along with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.