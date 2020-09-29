Sarah Ferguson reveals unseen dining room at home with Prince Andrew Princess Eugenie and Beatrice were raised at the Royal Lodge in Windsor

Sarah Ferguson often films inside of her home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor for her YouTube channel, Storytime with Fergie and Friends, and a new episode has revealed the unseen dining room at the property, where Prince Andrew also lives.

Sarah shared a snapshot from the clip on Instagram, showing that it is decorated with concrete flooring and burnt orange walls, and large white wooden double doors.

The main dining table is dressed with a white and pink tablecloth, and there is an additional set of wooden side tables at one side of the room, holding a matching wicker placemat each, and a large lamp on top. Dark steel chairs line the central table, with intricate carvings and studs along either side.

An additional post showed that the doors seen behind Sarah feature matching steel knobs for handles.

The Royal Lodge in Windsor has been home to the Duke and Duchess of York since the Queen Mother's death in 2002. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were also raised there as children before moving out, while they now live with their respective partners elsewhere.

Nonetheless, the pair often visit their childhood home, and Eugenie even opted to isolate at the property with her husband Jack Brooksbank during the coronavirus lockdown period. Princess Beatrice also hosted her wedding reception there when she tied the knot with property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 17 July 2020.

Eugenie and Beatrice have personalised swings at the home

It features a total of 30 rooms, including a beautiful conservatory where Sarah originally filmed many of her YouTube videos, two separate living rooms, and 21 acres of gardens outside. Eugenie recently starred in an episode of Sarah's series in the garden, showing that both she and Beatrice have their own personalised outdoor swings, with seats engraved with their names.

