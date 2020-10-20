Helen Skelton's living room before and after will blow your mind The Countryfile presenter lives in Yorkshire

Helen Skelton has revealed an impressive before and after shot of the living room at her family home in Yorkshire.

The BBC Countryfile host often shares images of the cottage she shares with her husband Richie Myler and their two children Ernie and Louis as they redecorate, and it seems her living room has had the biggest overhaul of all, complete with a ceiling extension and the installation of an exposed brick wall.

Helen accompanied the images with a caption explaining exactly how and what they changed over the course of seven months.

Helen Skelton's living room before

"We were going to put polished plaster on this wall (I love a bit of texture)," she said. "But when we chipped the plaster off, I loved the original stones even more. Then it all got a bit unsafe with chimney stacks and stuff so Tony took the wall down and put it back together. Kids love that we took the ceiling out as they can play basketball without hitting the lights."

Helen Skelton's living room during renovation

She went on to credit the companies responsible for each feature: "Wall – courtesy of Tony and his team… (he's not on Insta). Stove… bought direct from @esse1854 factory after an afternoon in their museum (me and Louis had a whale of a time. @meliorakbb sell them if they're your bag).

Helen Skelton's living room after

"Child – mine. Lights purchased online via @originalbtc after a recommendation from @Thisstyle_Rocks sofa – currently cream but that's likely to change. It's winter and my kids and dog bathe in mud. Floor we employed Andrew and team @stuccoandstucco after an intro from @ellenpryce."

Helen has been renovating the home since purchasing it in January. She has since shown off her stunning kitchen transformation, as well as the renovation of her bathroom.

