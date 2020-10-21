Phillip Schofield reveals sentimental family home feature

Phillip Schofield has unveiled a sentimental piece of art at his home in Oxfordshire.

The This Morning star proudly took to Instagram with a photo of the wall hanging – a bright red blown-up iteration of the front cover of his latest book, Life's What You Make It, and the logo of its publisher, Penguin Books.

Phillip credited artist James McQueen for the design as he captioned his post, "OMG @jamesmcqueenart thank you SO much! I absolutely LOVE IT [smiley emoji]."

Phillip's wall art is an ode to his book

The photo was taken in Phillip's conservatory on the ground floor, suggesting that it will be on display in the communal area of his family home.

The image also revealed a light grey sofa with navy cushions in the space, as well as wooden floors, cream walls and a cream rug. The windows are lined with silver blinds.

Phillip's conservatory at Christmas

He previously revealed more of the room at Christmas time as he showed off their newly-decorated tree. It showed vaulted glass ceilings and windows and doors with white frames. At the far end of the room in front of the grey sofa seen in Phillip's recent post is a large wooden coffee table, while a brown leather sofa is positioned at the other end of the room, with white and red cushions.

Phillip continues to live at his family home with his wife Stephanie Lowe and their daughters Molly and Ruby after he came out as gay following 27 years of marriage.

Phillip's kitchen has an AGA oven

He often shares glimpses inside of the house on social media, including the kitchen with cream cabinets and black marble worktops and a traditional AGA oven, and the garden with a patio area and grey wooden seating setup. The building is also covered in blooming lilac wisteria climber plants.

