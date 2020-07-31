Phillip Schofield reveals rare glimpse at family garden as he enjoys summer barbecue The This Morning presenter is making the most of the summer weather

Phillip Schofield has been taking advantage of the beautiful summer weather by enjoying a barbecue at home with his family. The This Morning presenter shared a video on Instagram on Thursday as he cooked Wagyu beef burgers on his gas barbecue, while enjoying a glass of his own red wine – Nero di Troia – which launched earlier this year.

As well as giving an insight into how Phillip is spending his summer holidays, the video also shared a peek inside the garden at his family home in Oxfordshire.

The dad-of-two setup his barbecue on a patio next to the conservatory, where he has red, white and blue bunting strung across the front. As the camera panned, fans got a glimpse at the lawn in front of where Phillip was standing, with what appears to be a foliage arch next to a wooden deck.

"Red in the summer? Well when there's wagyu on the barbecue this weekend, my powerhouse of a red Nero di Troia is the perfect partner… give it a try!" Phillip captioned the video promoting his boxed wine, which is now available to order on Amazon.

Phillip previously showcased some of his beautiful outdoor space when he hosted a Murder Mystery night with his wife Stephanie and their daughters, Molly and Ruby, during the coronavirus lockdown.

The group stood in costume on the patio, with a wooden dining table and cream parasol visible behind him, and beautiful wisteria seen climbing up the entire rear of the house.

Phillip's garden has an arch in front of the conservatory

Despite speculation that Phillip had moved into an apartment in central London following his announcement that he is gay earlier this year, the 58-year-old has remained at his family home in Oxfordshire throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The family also owns an incredible holiday home in the Algarve, Portugal, which they typically visit every summer. However, given that visitors to the country currently have to quarantine for two weeks when they return to the UK after holidaying in Portugal, it appears Phillip may have decided to forego his annual holiday in favour of a staycation this year.

