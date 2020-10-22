Zara and Mike Tindall's former home could be The Holiday cottage The building is situated on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall live on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, and their former building is a deadringer for The Holiday cottage.

It's known as The Bothy, and is believed to be where Zara and Mike lived before moving to their first marital home in Cheltenham.

Official photographs were released of the exterior in 2006, showing two storeys with three front windows, a chimney and a traditional roof.

The Bothy on Gatcombe Park estate

Just like the cottage in The Holiday where Cameron Diaz's character Amanda Woods takes up residence in Shere, an idyllic village in Surrey, it's also surrounded by a brick wall with a small front garden. Likewise, the cottage is set within acres of countryside, just like Mike and Zara's former property on Princess Anne's grounds.

The Holiday cottage

Now, Zara and Mike are said to occupy Aston Farm on the estate.

Aston Farm where Zara and Mike currently live

It makes sense that once they made the decision to move back to Gatcombe Park, they would move to a bigger home for a family including their daughters Mia and Lena. It is a complex set within 256 hectares of stables, with indoor and outdoor riding arenas and a 3m wide and 1,000m long gallop, as well as grooming quarters.

The couple have lived there since 2013, and submitted plans to add a conservatory to the home as part of a two-storey extension in 2018. They were approved shortly after the birth of their second daughter Lena that June.

The extension meant that their floor space increased from 115.5m sq to 135.5m sq, with a "greater area of work surface" in their new open-plan kitchen and dining room, and a new ground floor toilet and utility area.

As well as Zara's mother Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Zara's older brother Peter Phillips and his family also live on the estate. His estranged wife Autumn continues to reside there after their divorce in order for the couple to provide a stable support system for their two daughters, Isla and Savannah.

