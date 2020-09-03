Zara and Mike Tindall's incredible former bedroom revealed: see inside The couple lived in a £1.69million mansion in Essex before moving to Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate

Mike and Zara Tindall now live on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, but before they moved in 2013, the couple lived in a £1.69million mansion in Cheltenham. When the home went up for sale by its new owners (who bought the property from Mike and Zara for £1.2million in 2013) in 2017, the photos revealed exactly what it looked like, including the couple's former bedroom.

In total, the home has seven bedrooms, including an impressive master suite, previously occupied by Mike and Zara. It features three enormous bay windows with sash shutters and opaque white blinds, and is decorated with cream walls and wooden floors.

Zara and Mike Tindall's former bedroom

Furniture includes a grand bed with a wooden base and a white leather headboard with a metallic bronze frame, and two mirrored bedside tables with brown leather trims and handles. Glass bedside tables designed to imitate candle lanterns with bronze cases are positioned on top of each.

There is also a matching chest of drawers beneath one window, holding a selection of framed photos and an orchid plant. A flatscreen television is mounted on the wall, while there is a cream linen armchair in one corner.

Zara and Mike announced their engagement on the grounds of the property in 2010

Granted, Mike and Zara had moved out of the home four years prior to the images being released, but at the time of listing, Nick Chivers of Knight Frank who managed the sale, confirmed that the couple had designed the property to look exactly how it did.

"The Tindalls did a great job of making it look very beautiful," he told the Daily Mail. "They weren't here that long but they refurbished it to what it is now. The current owners bought it from them and have gone on to improve it further by building a double garage which completes the package."

A photo of another bedroom in the home was released, showing the same muted colour scheme, with a wooden bed frame and a cream chest of drawers painted with a floral design.

Another bedroom in the home features the same muted design

Mike and Zara Tindall announced their engagement on the grounds of the property, known as Hallery House, in December 2010, and were photographed there as they did so. Otherwise, the couple kept their home as private as possible until they moved out.

