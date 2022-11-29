Princess Anne's mammoth garden she shares with Mike and Zara Tindall revealed

Princess Anne's royal residence, Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, has glorious gardens set in 730 acres of parkland. The grounds are shared by The Princess Royal's children and their families as Zara and Mike Tindall and Peter and Autumn Phillips reside on site too.

The private land has enough room for horse stables, a pig farm, lakes and even a party barn, which the Tindalls revealed in a recent interview. Here's everything we know about Princess Anne's amazing grounds…

WATCH: Princess Anne films from never-before-seen room inside private home

The Princess Royal tends to keep her home as private as possible, but she debuted her farm for the first time in July in honour of her new ITV documentary, The Princess Royal at 70.

A series of three images were shared on the official royal family Instagram account, including a look at the outdoor stables for her horses, and a pig pen with a metal fence and wooden plinths.

Gatcombe Park has 730 acres of parkland

An aerial view of the home also showed just how much outdoor space the home really has. At the front of the property, there are two large lakes, as well as outhouses, occupied by other members of the family, and some of which are used when the grounds are opened for public horse trials.

A lengthy driveway is situated in front of the property, running across either side. Behind the home is a forest of tall trees, no doubt allowing the Princess Royal and her family to stay as private as possible.

Princess Anne and her husband on the stables

Princess Anne opens up her grounds for the Festival of British Eventing each year and visitors are welcomed onsite. One year, cars were displayed on an impressive arch on the grounds outside the royal's home.

Princess Anne hosts events at her private home

Princess Anne previously opened up about her life on the estate and her affinity for working on the farm. "It's really nice to come back and just be yourself in an area like this," she explained to Countryfile. "Being able to take on a place like this – for me, I've got to make it work. This is not something that comes free, this has got to pay its way, otherwise I can't stay here."

