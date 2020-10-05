Mike and Zara Tindall reveal hilarious doorstop at private home

Mike Tindall has revealed what he and wife Zara have been using as a doorstop at their home: a James Haskell novel.

Mike took to Twitter with a photo of the book, What A Flanker, in use as it held open a glass door with a grey frame, in a room with cream walls, off-white wainscoting and wooden parquet flooring.

SEE: Inside Zara and Mike Tindall's £1.69million first marital home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall shocks fans with decor inside living room

Mike captioned the photo, "Finally the new door stop arrived!!! Been driving me mad!! Sure this will solve the problem! [sarcastic face emoji]."

MORE: Princess Anne's never-before-seen living room unveiled

The couple live on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, owned by Zara's mother Princess Anne.

Mike and Zara's makeshift doorstop

The Princess Royal also lives on the grounds, in a separate property with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

RELATED: Autumn Phillips won't leave Princess Anne's home

She has shared several glimpses inside of the house since the coronavirus pandemic began and she has been working from home. In April, she filmed a video message from a room with cream walls and metallic bronze furniture including a large gilded mirror and a glass cabinet filled with animal ornaments, and four rectangular framed photos hanging on the wall.

Princess Anne's living room

When she celebrated her 70th birthday on 15 August, she posed for a series of photos inside the home, including the living room. It's decorated with cream tiles on the floor, white walls and a selection of dark oak furniture including a dresser, a bookcase and a shelving unit.

Anne's son Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn also continue to live in separate buildings on the estate with their daughters Savannah and Isla. It is believed that while they announced their divorce earlier this year, they will remain living on the same estate in order to continue co-parenting and to provide a stable support system for their children.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.