Princess Beatrice living with stepson Wolfie?

Princess Beatrice is likely to spend a lot more time living with her stepson, Christopher Mapelli Mozzi, known as Wolfie, 4, during the lockdown period.

Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi co-parents Wolfie alongside his ex-partner Dara Huang.

Wolfie has split his time between his mother and father since they separated in 2018 after three years together.

SEE: Inside Princess Beatrice's stunning London home where she is staying with Edoardo

MORE: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo to move into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's home?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice opens up about secret wedding with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Now, government guidelines state that children under the age of 18 are permitted to continue staying at both parents' homes during the second national lockdown period, but it is advised that they should keep travel time to a minimum where possible.

RELATED: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo's jaw-dropping Italian palace unveiled

As a result, it would make sense that Edoardo and Dara may have implemented a new arrangement, in which Wolfie spends longer stints with each parent at any one time.

For example, where he may have previously spent half of one week with Edoardo and half of one week with Dara, perhaps he now spends an entire week with Edoardo followed by an entire week with Dara.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex-partner, Dara Huang

It is believed that Beatrice and Edoardo are living at Beatrice's apartment at St James's Palace.

She once shared the home with her sister Princess Eugenie, until Eugenie moved out and into Ivy Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace ahead of her marriage to Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married in July 2020

Tradition dictates that royal couples usually move to a new residence after marrying, but it seems that Beatrice and Edoardo are yet to have found the perfect home.

Nottingham Cottage within Kensington Palace would be ideal for the couple, closeby to both Beatrice's sister Eugenie, and Edoardo's son Wolfie.

'Nott Cott' is one of the smaller properties on the grounds of the palace with two bedrooms inside, but still enough space for Beatrice and Edoardo to enjoy.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.