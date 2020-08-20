Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's new home revealed: is this where they'll live? The newlyweds are poised for an impressive property

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married in a surprise ceremony on 17 July 2020, and it is yet to be confirmed where they will live going forward. There are, however, a few logical reasons leading us to one royal property in particular: Nottingham Cottage.

Once home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before they made the decision to relocate to the USA earlier this year, it is now vacant and ready for new occupants to take up residence.

It is also situated within the grounds of Kensington Palace, just a stone's throw away from Ivy Cottage, where Princess Beatrice's sister Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank live. Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have always been close, and so it would make sense that Beatrice would like her new marital home to be nearby.

The home, nicknamed "Nott Cott" has two bedrooms inside and has previously been described as "snug", since it is one of the smaller properties within Kensington Palace, but it is perfect for Beatrice and Edoardo who only need enough space for themselves. There are also two reception rooms, a small kitchen, bathroom and garden, while the interiors were designed by Sir Christopher Wren.

Before tying the knot, Princess Beatrice was staying at the apartment she once shared with Eugenie inside of St James's Palace in London. It was believed that Edoardo had joined her, before the couple made the decision to move to Edoardo's £1.5million family home in Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds during the coronavirus pandemic.

The newlyweds may choose to return to St James's Palace in London after their honeymoon, although they may prefer to have somewhere that they have enjoyed in equal parts, as opposed to Edoardo moving into Beatrice's apartment where she has lived for several years.

The other option is that the couple up sticks and move to Edoardo's family villa in Italy. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex set a precedent for international moves this year but, as mentioned, Beatrice would likely rather stay close to her family.

