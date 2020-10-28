Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has shared details on their new marital home, including a particular feature: a Peloton training bike.

SEE: Is this Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's new marital home?

The property developer revealed the information in an interview with The Financial Times, when asked what he does to de-stress. He responded, "I go for a run in the park, I get on my Peloton bike or play squash. It's not a ritual but something I do when I have the time. There's always the feeling that you don't want to do it before you start, but once it's over you feel so much better."

MORE: Inside Nottingham Cottage, where Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi may live

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice opens up about secret wedding with Edoardo for the first time

Peloton bikes retail from £1,750, and are designed for training from home, all the while working with world-class instructors and competing in leaderboards with other Peloton owners. The bike features its own interactive display, where users can track their progress and performance metrics.

RELATED: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo's jaw-dropping Italian palace unveiled

And Edoardo and Beatrice aren't the only ones to have invested in one. Everyone from David Beckham to Leonardo DiCaprio and Richard Branson have set one up at their private homes.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo could be living at Nottingham Cottage

Edoardo also went on to reveal his favourite room in the house: the kitchen. "I've fallen in love with cooking again," he explained. "It's been the epicentre of our family life and we come together for every meal."

He added that he and Beatrice now have their own "small vegetable garden" where they "cook seasonally", and his son, known as Wolfie, also likes to get involved with cooking.

It has not yet been revealed where the couple are living following their wedding in July 2020, but there are a few logical reasons suggesting that they may be occupying Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

It was previously home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and is now vacant, while Beatrice's sister Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank live on the same grounds of the palace, at Ivy Cottage.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.