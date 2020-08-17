Why Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi won't leave their new marital home The newlyweds will be spending their time indoors

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot in a surprise wedding ceremony in Windsor on 17 July, and after the couple headed off on a low-key honeymoon, it is now apparent that they will not be leaving their marital home for at least two weeks upon their return.

Shortly after their nuptials, Beatrice and Edoardo were spotted in the south of France. On Saturday, the UK imposed quarantine restrictions on the country, meaning that Beatrice and Edoardo will be forbidden from leaving their home for 14 days following their arrival home.

Granted, it is not known whether Beatrice and Edoardo are still in France, and thus they may have narrowly avoided the quarantine rules surrounding the country which only came into power on 15 August. Nonetheless, the couple have not been seen in the UK since, and so it is believed that they are still there.

As a result, Beatrice and Edoardo will not be able to see their family and friends and share their newlywed bliss until their time in quarantine is up.

It is likely that the couple had bigger plans for their honeymoon prior to the coronavirus pandemic. They were forced to postpone their original May nuptials until restrictions on weddings in the UK were lifted, and managed to plan and host a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge Windsor in a matter of weeks.

While they won't be able to redo their ceremony, it would make sense that they may have hopes for a more lavish honeymoon once travel restrictions ease and they are able to do so.

Before heading abroad, Beatrice and Edoardo isolated at Edoardo's family's £1.5million country home near Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds, while they were previously staying at Beatrice's home inside St James's Palace in London.

