Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall unveils epic décor inside home with Prince Charles Camilla and the Prince of Wales are isolating at Clarence House in London

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has inadvertently revealed the epic décor inside the Garden Room at Clarence House, the home she shares with her husband Prince Charles in London.

The Duchess posed for a photo in the room alongside General Sir Patrick Sanders, Colonel Commandant of The Rifles, as she took over from The Duke of Edinburgh as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles.

It showed grand high ceilings with cream walls, and a large cream and red tapestry rug on the floor. Furniture includes two baroque printed pink sofas with green and pink cushions, and a cushioned pink coffee table with a gold frame. An open log fireplace lends a cosy feel to the space, beneath a large mirror in a gold frame, and an antique wooden dresser and side table are used for storage.

The pièce de résistance, though, has to be the enormous painting featuring hens and chickens hanging on one wall.

Camilla in the Garden Room at Clarence House

According to the Royal Collection Trust website, the rooms remain much as they were when The Queen Mother resided at the property, with works from Her Majesty's art collection in their original positions, and so this may have been one of hers, which Prince Charles and Camilla opted to keep.

The Garden Room was originally created from two rooms which Princess Margaret lived in before her marriage.

Prince Charles and Camilla's home in London, Clarence House

Clarence House was previously home to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, as well as the Queen Mother, who lived there until her death in 2002.

It seems that Charles and Camilla are now isolating at the property during the second national coronavirus lockdown period.

Previously, however, the couple chose to stay at their Scottish home, Birkhall, on the Queen's Balmoral estate when the UK endured its first lockdown.

