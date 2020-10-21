Prince Charles' wife Camilla reveals gorgeous pastel living room at London home The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall live at Clarence House

Prince Charles' wife Camilla has revealed an unseen look inside one of the reception rooms at the couple's home in London, Clarence House.

SEE: Prince Charles and Camilla's stunning country home Highgrove House is basically a fairytale - see inside

The Duchess of Cornwall joined a video call from the space in honour of World Osteoporosis Day.

Her choice of background featured light green walls with cream wooden panelling, a white marble fireplace beneath a painting hanging in a gold frame, a gold floor lamp with a pink shade, and pink curtains with gold trims at one side. On the opposite side, an alcove features various smaller paintings hanging, and a marble sideboard.

MORE: Camilla's secret private home, Ray Mill House revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duchess of Cornwall films inside beautiful living room at home with Prince Charles

The clip was shared on the Royal Osteoporosis Society's Instagram page with the caption, "President of the Royal Osteoporosis Society, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall, shares an inspiring message this World Osteoporosis Day to encourage everyone to take care of their bone health."

RELATED: Prince Charles and Camilla's bedroom unveiled: take a look inside their most private space

Before now, Camilla took part in another video conference in which she sat in another spot in the room. This one showed a corner space with another tall floor lamp with a gold vase and a cream shade, gold railing against the walls, and a selection of floral vases holding pink and purple bouquets.

Camilla previously appeared in another area of the room

When combined together, the two images offer a full view of what appears to be one of the brighter rooms in the home.

The Morning Room at Clarence House

Much of the rest of the property follows a muted colour scheme. The Morning Room is where the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall often host official visitors, and is decorated with off-white walls and cream carpets as seen throughout the house. Furniture includes light blue armchairs and a patterned rug, and wooden side tables and dressers.

Clarence House has been home to the couple since the Queen Mother's death in 2002.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.